Family Business: Rob Kardashian Reportedly Denied Primary Custody Of Dream In Legal Battle Against Blac Chyna

Rob Kardashian’s request for primary custody of his 3-year-old daughter, Dream Kardashian, has been denied amid a legal battle against his ex, Blac Chyna.

According to reports from The Blast, the judge denied the ex parte motion Rob filed in January, in which he reportedly accused Chyna of being a negligent parent along with claiming she suffers with substance abuse. Her lawyer, on the other hand, calls Kardashian’s accusations “absolutely absurd.”

In a statement to E! News, Chyna’s lawyer said the following:

“Chyna will not back down from Rob and his family’s attempt to take away her agreed-upon custody of Dream. She will continue to take all necessary steps to protect her children, including defeating Rob’s and his family’s latest attempt to undermine Chyna’s joy as a mother to Dream and her ability to make a living as a single mother – without any child support from Rob.”

Rob requested that Blac Chyna’s time with their daughter be reduced to weekends, only with a nanny present. He also asked that his ex undergo a drug and alcohol test before each visit.

In his filing, Kardashian accused his baby mother of hosting multiple parties at her house while their daughter was present, also claiming she has snorted cocaine and made violent threats to people in her home, throwing objects– including knives and lit candles–at them.

Rob’s big sister, Khloe Kardashian, backed up his allegations by filing a declaration stating that Dream would come back from Chyna’s home acting “aggressive.”

“[Dream] tells Rob some of the stuff that goes on and he also hears it from the nanny and friends,” a source had told E! News about the filing back in January. “[Rob and his family] have noticed serious behavioral changes after she spends time at Chyna’s house. She comes back to Rob and it takes her time to adjust.” “There have been many times where Dream has been picked up from Chyna’s house and has been upset about what went on during her stay,” a second source added. “He got very angry and upset when hearing about Chyna’s alleged behavior around Dream and wants Dream to primarily stay at his house or be in the hands of his family/sisters. He would never want to take Dream away from her mother but wants Chyna to get help for whatever she may be dealing with personally.”

In court documents, Chyna has stated that she was “shocked” by Rob’s filing to change the custody arrangements. Blac Chyna’s lawyer told E! News that “all along, Chyna has only wanted to peacefully co-parent precious Dream with her ex-fiancé, Rob Kardashian.”