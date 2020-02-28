Breh: Convicted Florida Felon Arrested Just Hours After Being Released From Prison

Florida Man Arrested Same Day He Was Released From Prison

In today’s edition of “Florida Is Cray”, a 23-year old felon has been arrested after a gun and bullets were found in a car he was riding in — the same day that he was released from prison. According to reports, Danique Rosius was released from the Florida Department of Corrections on Wednesday where he served almost three years for armed robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Polk County’s Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that Rosius was a passenger in a car being driven by his twin sister when a deputy noticed him holding two unsecured toddlers in his lap. The deputy turned on his lights and sirens and tried to pull the car over, but it continued to drive slowly for about a mile before stopping. After searching the car, deputies found a handgun and a loaded magazine in the glove box.

Although Rosius told the deputy that he was unaware the gun was in the car, he was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, a second-degree felony, and booked into Polk County jail. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd stated:

“One would think if you’ve just been released from prison after being convicted of violent felonies, you would do everything in your power to not break the law again, or be anywhere near a firearm. This guy literally broke the law the same day he was released from custody, not to mention putting small children in danger. We hope he’s learned his lesson this time.”

Rosius was bailed out on Wednesday. No word on when he’s due in court.