SMH: A Babysitter Accidentally Shot A 10-Year-Old Kid While Taking Selfies With A Loaded Gun [Video]

- By Bossip Staff

Guns and ammunition placed in a wooden table,Short guns and ammunition placed on a black background table,Guns and ammunition are ready to use.,Noisy weapon

Source: Prapass Pulsub / Getty

Babysitter Accidentally Shot 10-Year-Old Kid While Taking Selfies With Loaded Gun

According to ABC News, a boy is currently in stable condition after being shot in the stomach by his babysitter.

Caitlyn Smith, 19, was reportedly taking a video of herself with a loaded gun when she allegedly shot her 10-year-old nephew by accident, according to Texas police.

She is currently sitting behind bars as her nephew recovers from his injuries in the hospital.

 

 

The shooting took place earlier this week when Smith was babysitting the boy at a home in Harris County, Texas.

She decided it would be a fun idea to record herself holding the gun, and then went to disengage the magazine from the loaded pistol.

This is when her finger was allegedly on the trigger, so when she pulled to eject the magazine, the gun fired, striking the 10-year-old in the stomach.

Smith was reportedly charged Wednesday night with serious bodily injury to a child which happens to be a second-degree felony

Harris County authorities said:

“Weapons are not meant to be props in selfies or any type of videoing..could have caused a homicide.”

Smith has not yet appeared in court to answer for her dumb actions.

