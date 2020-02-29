Jesus Take The Wheel: Man Allegedly Pretended To Be Gay So That He Could Lure & Rape A Woman

Prosecutors Say Man Pretended to Be Gay to Lure Woman Before Raping Her

According to The NY Post, an Atlanta man is behind bars after he allegedly pretended he was gay to lure his female victim into his home and then violently raping her.

Taurence Callagain, 36, was recently found guilty by a jury after the incident that took place back in September of 2015. He reportedly met the unnamed victim at a MARTA station just weeks earlier.

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard noted:

“They rode the same train and eventually exchanged numbers,” The victim is a lesbian and has a female partner who she was in a relationship with when she met the defendant.”

Callagain gained the victim’s trust by making her believe that he wasn’t interested in women at all, giving her the impression that he had no intention of starting a sexual relationship to make her comfortable around him.

On the night of the attack, the woman missed her last bus, prompting Callagain to offer her a ride home so she wouldn’t have to walk more than a mile to her apartment.

Howard said Callagain then told the woman that he needed to stop at his home, where the victim thought the pair were going to the man’s bedroom to smoke marijuana. This is when he “violently” raped the woman.

She later escaped her attacker’s bedroom and fled Callagain’s home, running roughly three miles back to her home, Howard said.

The victim later described Callagain’s bedroom, where her underwear was found in his hamper but Callagain claimed the encounter was consensual.

He currently has a pending aggravated assault case in Fulton County, but has no other criminal history. He is currently waiting to be sentenced.