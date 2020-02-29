A Lil’ Positivity: The Roots Get A Philadelphia Street Renamed After Them

The Roots Get A Street In Philly Named After Them
Iconic Philly group, The Roots, have officially become a part of the city that made them forever by getting a Philadelphia street renamed after them.
The legendary drummer of The Roots, Questlove, took to Instagram and explained how it came to be.
“A resolution to add the honorific was introduced Thursday in City Council by Councilmember Mark Squilla — and by Friday morning, the little red street sign was already installed.”
Welp this is very Philly: technically we were supposed to wait for the vote and then like in May come Picnic Time we’d have an unveiling w confetti & kool aid lol but cats was like “NOAP!!! WE FINNA PUT THIS JAWN UP NOW!!!!!”—-“ really awesome to see the place we honed our skills and craft embrace us like this. #Repost @whyy ・・・ Philadelphia government may never have gotten anything done this quickly before… . A stretch of East Passyunk just below South Street is being dedicated as “Avenue of The Roots” in honor of the famed Philadelphia hip hop group. A resolution to add the honorific was introduced Thursday in City Council by Councilmember Mark Squilla — and by Friday morning, the little red street sign was already installed. . . ✏️ @phillydesign 📸 @imagicdigital . . . #whyilovephilly #philly #philadelphia #phillyevents #visitphilly #discoverphl #phillypulse #peopledelphia #ourphilly #billypenngram #theroots #therootspicnic #phillymusic #phillyhistory #phillyblackpride
The Roots always have come back to Philly to do numerous shows throughout the year and never forget the fans that made them. Not to mention they will also have their annual Roots Picnic in Philly this upcoming May.
Questlove thanked the City of Philadelphia in his social media post by saying, “really awesome to see the place we honed our skills and craft embrace us like this”.
