Back That…Cash Up? Juvenile Endorses Billionaire Double-Left-Footed Dancer Tom Steyer With South Carolina Performance

Things are getting very interesting and very weird in this leg of presidential campaigning.

The South Carolina primary is in full swing and super Tuesday is fast-approaching so candidates are pulling out all the stops to get a much-needed victory in the Palmetto State

That said, the very LAST thing we expected to see was, well, this…

Watch: “Back that Vote Up”!!!#Juvenile said he has never endorsed a candidate before, but tonight Juvenile endorsed @TomSteyer! Artists are making their choices and It’s getting hot in the #SouthCarolinaPrimary & across the country ~ it’s definitely time to #vote✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/tvook1MK0o — Mustafa Santiago Ali (@EJinAction) February 29, 2020

Yes, you saw that correctly. That is Juvenile, patron saint of backing a$$ up, performing for and endorsing billionaire election-buyer Tom Steyer.

It appears that Tom and his wife Kat Taylor are firmly entrenched in the rhythm of the 1 and the 3.

What in the world of pandering is THIS?!?!