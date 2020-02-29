Tom Steyer is officially endorsed by Juvenile during South Carolina primary
Back That…Cash Up? Juvenile Endorses Billionaire Double-Left-Footed Dancer Tom Steyer With South Carolina Performance
- By Bossip Staff
Things are getting very interesting and very weird in this leg of presidential campaigning.
The South Carolina primary is in full swing and super Tuesday is fast-approaching so candidates are pulling out all the stops to get a much-needed victory in the Palmetto State
That said, the very LAST thing we expected to see was, well, this…
Yes, you saw that correctly. That is Juvenile, patron saint of backing a$$ up, performing for and endorsing billionaire election-buyer Tom Steyer.
It appears that Tom and his wife Kat Taylor are firmly entrenched in the rhythm of the 1 and the 3.
What in the world of pandering is THIS?!?!
