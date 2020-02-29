Roddy Ricch FINALLY Drops A Music Video For His Hit Single, “The Box” [Video]

Roddy Ricch’s single, “The Box” completely took over the charts when it dropped last year, and even though we’re almost three months into the new year, his momentum still hasn’t slowed down. While he explored some of his other songs on the album, fans were still begging to see a visual for his biggest hit yet–and finally, we got it.

Roddy released the video, which is co-directed by Ricch and Christian Breslauer, on Friday. The visual features some car racing, dunking, and of course…the rapper inside of a box. Because, obviously.

In case you haven’t already heard this song 20 times today, check out the music video down below and get it stuck in your head all over again: