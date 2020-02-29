SMH: Lizzo Countersued By Three Songwriters For Refusing To Credit Them On “Truth Hurts”

Lizzo is being countersued by three songwriters who all allege that they haven’t been properly credited for writing the her hit single, “Truth Hurts.”

Back in October, Lizzo was on the other end of the situation when she sued songwriters Justin and Jeremiah Raisen and Justin “Yves” Rothman, hoping to obtain a determination that they aren’t entitled to be credited for the song. According to reports from Variety, the trio filed their countersuit on Friday, claiming that “Truth Hurts” is extensively similar to “Healthy,” a song that he allegedly composed with Lizzo in 2017.

An attorney sent a statement to Pitchfork on behalf of the songwriters, which says the following:

“Lizzo is a talented musician and performer who currently enjoys immense popularity based on a hit song that she did not write alone. The counterclaims we filed today seek a judgment from the court that the song that is now called “Truth Hurts” originated in Justin Raisen’s home recording studio from a collaboration among our clients, Justin and Jeremiah Raisen and Yves Rothman, along with Lizzo and jesse saint john. When the case proceeds to trial, we look forward to sharing the sound recordings, videos, photographs, and musicology that 100 percent prove that collaboration. Our clients deserve their fair share of the recognition and revenue that comes from collaborating on a hit song. From the standpoint of the industry as a whole, a contrary result would make it impossible for working musicians to be confident that they will be properly credited for their work if they get into a studio and create songs with powerful artists.”

This countersuit claims that a musicologist discovered “strikingly similar lyric and musical elements” between the two songs in question. Another striking similarity: both also begin with the same line, “I just did a DNA test / turns out I’m a 100 percent that b***h.” Other arguments in the suit include the parallel use of pianos, Lizzo’s “vamping,” and how the chorus and verses are arranged on both tracks.

Initially, Justin Raisen hit Lizzo with a lawsuit for this same issue back in October. Still, Lizzo is sticking to her story: she wrote “Truth Hurts” all on her own.