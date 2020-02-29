In White Folks News: Pop Goddess Lady Gaga Releases Very Gaga-Esque Video For “Stupid Love” [Video]

Lady Gaga - Stupid Love Official Video

Lady Gaga has a new tune and video and her hardcore fans should love it.

“Stupid Love” was released as a surprise single on Thursday and yesterday the official video hit the internet. The concept is very…her personality. Synced up choreography, dozens on dancers,  over-the-top wardrobe, and it’s literally out of this world.

A fun tidbit about the visual is that it was shot entirely on the iPhone 11 Pro. Directed by Daniel Askill, here’s “Stupid Love” by Lady Gaga. Enjoy!

