In White Folks News: Pop Goddess Lady Gaga Releases Very Gaga-Esque Video For “Stupid Love” [Video]

Lady Gaga has a new tune and video and her hardcore fans should love it.

“Stupid Love” was released as a surprise single on Thursday and yesterday the official video hit the internet. The concept is very…her personality. Synced up choreography, dozens on dancers, over-the-top wardrobe, and it’s literally out of this world.

A fun tidbit about the visual is that it was shot entirely on the iPhone 11 Pro. Directed by Daniel Askill, here’s “Stupid Love” by Lady Gaga. Enjoy!