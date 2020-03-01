SMH: Man Arrested After Stabbing Multiple People With A Syringe Full of Semen

According to the NY Post, a Maryland woman is recovering after she was reportedly stabbed with a syringe filled with semen.

Thomas Byron Stemen, 51, was arrested earlier this week after a woman reported that she was assaulted while grocery shopping on Feb. 18.

Surveillance footage reportedly shows Stemen running up behind and pretending to bump into the woman as she was returning a shopping cart in a store, stabbing her with an object he pulled from his pocket.

The victim initially thought she was burned by a cigarette butt.

“It felt like a bee sting didn’t it?” Stemen allegedly told Peters after the attack, the outlet reported. On her way home, Peters then began to feel discomfort and found a puncture wound. “I started driving home (and) it started hurting really bad,” she said. “I called my son and said, ‘Something’s not right, I hope nothing happens. I hope I make it home, I love you.’”

Cops received an anonymous tip shortly after the incident which named the 51-year-old as the attacker.

Investigators then found the same syringe in the driver’s side door of his vehicle.

Stemen was then arrested and charged with first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment and a judge ordered he be held without bail.

The woman that was attacked said that she felt safer with Stemen behind bars.

Cops said that additional testing and investigations are underway, believing that there may be additional victims.