Summer’s His?! Drake Fires Off Two Bar-Loaded Tracks Complete With A Brand New Visual [Video]

Drake was recently seen sliding out of Model Iman Hamman’s NYC apartment in the wee hours of the morning–but he wasn’t just in NYC on personal business, it looks like he was also galavanting around town to shoot his latest music video. Some footage of Drake at the famous Marcy Projects also surfaced earlier in the month, which was also included in the new visual.

Along with a seamless music video, Drake dropped two brand new songs via SoundCloud. One entitled “When To Say When”–which many speculate is him debating his eventual retirement–and then another track tied into it called Chicago Freestyle,” presumably recorded during the most recent NBA All-Star Weekend.

The best part is that the songs feature the Drizzy Drake people unanimously hope for on every single track he drops. They’ve got it all: the flashy talking, reminiscing on his old work, and very direct, slick shots only those specific people will understand. I mean, we all love the R&B vibe Drizzy is known to dabble in…but come on, is there anything better than when he’s really talking his ish?

Within this new music, fans will notice a familiar beat and flow, and that’s because Drake sampled and gave homage to Jay-Z’s “Song Cry” and Eminem’s “Superman”. It’s safe to say Drake is in his bag like he has always been, but a little more barred up than usual.

You can check out the visuals for the records down below.