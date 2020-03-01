In White Folks News: TikTok User Nearly Dies Filming Video Swimming Under A Frozen Lake [Video]

Like Cardi B and Offset so accurately proclaimed, “they do anything for clout,” and TikTok has added to the desire for clout more than ever. Every single day, kids (and unfortunately, some adults) wake up every day with one goal in mind: to get attention online BY ANY MEANS NECESSARY. Sometimes, they even die in the process, or in less-drastic cases, injure others or themselves.

The latter was definitely the case with a TikTok user who recently decided it would be a good idea to swim under a frozen lake. Not just swim around the opening for a few seconds, but he completely committed and dived under the frozen surface where there was no way out. You slowly start to see the panic set in as he can’t find where the opening he jumped into is–it even gets so bad that the dog he brought along for the journey starts to seem concerned for the fate of his owner.

If something like this happened to most people, they would keep that video to themselves and take the “L” in silence. But of course, we are in the social media clout-era now, so the user-posted this anxiety-inducing video straight to TikTok and Instagram with some long caption you can read after watching the video down below.

Kids, don’t try this at home.