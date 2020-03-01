In White Folks News: TikTok User Nearly Dies Filming Video Swimming Under A Frozen Lake [Video]

TikTok User Nearly Dies Filming Video Swimming Under Frozen Lake [Video]
Like Cardi B and Offset so accurately proclaimed, “they do anything for clout,” and TikTok has added to the desire for clout more than ever. Every single day, kids (and unfortunately, some adults) wake up every day with one goal in mind: to get attention online BY ANY MEANS NECESSARY. Sometimes, they even die in the process, or in less-drastic cases, injure others or themselves.
The latter was definitely the case with a TikTok user who recently decided it would be a good idea to swim under a frozen lake. Not just swim around the opening for a few seconds, but he completely committed and dived under the frozen surface where there was no way out. You slowly start to see the panic set in as he can’t find where the opening he jumped into is–it even gets so bad that the dog he brought along for the journey starts to seem concerned for the fate of his owner.
If something like this happened to most people, they would keep that video to themselves and take the “L” in silence. But of course, we are in the social media clout-era now, so the user-posted this anxiety-inducing video straight to TikTok and Instagram with some long caption you can read after watching the video down below.
Kids, don’t try this at home.
I have never been this close to dying. I didn’t think my eyeballs would freeze so quick. The surface of the water where the hole was didn’t look any different than the bottom of the ice. When I flipped around and felt solid ice I thought I was at the hole. When I wasn’t that’s when I decided to head back and follow the dust I kicked up. The dust I kicked up had drifted and led me further away. I then tried to break the ice with my back, you can see in the video. I don’t know what made me turn around one last time. I was so short on breath I couldn’t really see anymore. I had accepted that was it and I wasn’t going to make it. I swung my hand at what I though was just a lighter spot of ice and my hand came through. I then got a ton of energy to stand up. It took 2-3 breaths to regain my vision after resurfacing. Aftermath is in the other video. 📷: @abbytodolist was filming. When there are scary moments I joke a lot. She genuinely thought it was another one of my jokes and didn’t recognize the severity of the situation.
