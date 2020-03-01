The Lord Loves Latex? Kim K And Kourtney Wear Fetish Fabric For Sunday Service In Paris

That’s quite the First Lady attire… Kim Kardashian West donned a tan colored latex look for the Paris Fashion Week edition of Sunday Service.

Kanye looked super proud of his wife as they left the services held at The Théâtre Des Bouffes Du Nord. Do you think he picked her fit or nah? We do have to say that a latex blazer is a pretty ingenious design.

Kim wasn’t the only once wearing daring fabrics. Kourtney wore a skintight brown jumpsuit for Sunday Service and she and Kim brought along North and Penelope.

North West is a whole entire mood.

Do you think Kim and Kourtney will keep these fits to pass on to their progeny later in life?

