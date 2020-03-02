Still Feuding: Anansa Sims Posts Baby Daddy Matt Barnes’ Alleged Toxic Texts — He Calls Her Spiteful & Money Hungry!

The co-parenting tension between ex-NBA baller Matt Barnes and ex-girlfriend Anansa Sims is still boiling. Over the weekend, Anansa clarified allegations she had been keeping her son away from Matt even further by posting a series of their text messages.

Matt Barnes had insinuated in an Instagram post that Anansa had been using the child as a pawn in their breakup, but according to the text messages posted to her page, she’s been using clear and kind communication to grant Matt visitation.

In the text conversation, Matt does question Anansa over her living arrangements. It seems as if she’s moved out of their shared living space and is staying with a friend in the meantime. Matt does offer to get her TV’s and furniture but then tones change after Anansa asks Matt to never “threaten” her again in life. Both parties have confirmed that Anansa did get a restraining order against Matt, although he denies the order was warranted.

Here’s what Anansa had to say in her defense:

Since our break up a month and a half ago, I have honored Matt’s requests to see our son and he has seen him on every request except one on February 17th, 2020 that I rescheduled through our attorneys due to the restraining order. Matt did not show up to the visit that was scheduled on Monday, February 24th, 2 days after his post was made. The statement that Matt made on his post February 22nd, 2020 was not truthful. Particularly “Hopefully I’m allowed to see you soon”, alluding to a falsehood that I had kept him from seeing our son, Ashton. This statement was false, hurtful and damaging. The post got the reaction he was looking for. Matt mislead our friends, his followers and fans into attacking me in his comments, in my comments and my dm’s, because they were given false information. It widend the divide between black men and black women with the false narrative of the black mother keeping her child away from the black father. It is particularly egregious when men of power and privilege misuse their platform to abuse, threaten and silence. The pictures and videos posted on Matt’s highlights and main feed are not old. They are true to the date. Our visitation schedule will be determined by the Judge not by me. I grew up as a child of divorced parents. I’m blessed that both of my parents played an active role in raising me. My father was my best friend and role model for what a father should be. I believe that fathers should be in their children’s lives 1000%. I prefer family matters be private, but it was necessary that I respond publicly. If you do not tell your story, someone else will. I look forward to co-parenting peacefully. – Anansa Sims

