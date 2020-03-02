Time For Jail: “Bring It” Dance Coach Sentenced For Infecting Teen With HIV

Four years ago, Lifetime’s ‘Bring It’ dance coach John Conner III was arrested and charged with criminal exposure of HIV after meeting a 16-year-old boy online, inviting him to join his dance troupe and then having unprotected sex with the teen. In August 2016, the teen told his parents about the relationship and said he should be tested after apparently hearing chatter about Conner’s diagnosis.

The teen did test positive for HIV and Connor was charged. Now, he’s been handed his sentence.

The dance coach was sentenced to nine months in prison Friday after pleading guilty to exposing a teenage dancer to the AIDS virus, WMC reports. According to District Attorney General Amy Weirich’s office, 30-year-old John Conner III must serve four years of sex offender probation once he is released from prison, and he must register as a sex offender for life.

But this isn’t over for the defamed dance coach. He has two similar cases pending involving 17- and 24-year-old sexual partners.