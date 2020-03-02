Royce 5'9" Releases Trippy New "Tricked" Video
Royce 5’9″ Injects Pop Culture Paranoia Into Hip-Hop’s Veins With Trippy “Tricked” Video
- By Bossip Staff
Royce 5’9″ returned with his critically-acclaimed album “The Allegory” packed with Rappity Rap excellence lead by single “Tricked” that smolders in a mind-bending Cricket-directed video (featuring Slaughterhouse brethren KXNG CROOKED) you can peep below:
Fueled by a strong promo run + video drop, Royce claimed both the #1 and #2 spots on iTunes Hip-Hop/Rap Albums chart while enjoying the #2 spot for his work on EMINEM’s chart-killing “Music To Be Murdered By” album.
