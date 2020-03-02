Kim And Kourtney Kardashian Take North And Penelope To Eiffel Carousel

Kim K Brings Her Big Bottomed Balmain Drip To Eiffel Tower Carousel With Kourtney, North & Penelope

- By Bossip Staff
Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian ride Eiffel Tower carousel with daughters North West and Penelope Disick

Source: New Media Images / SplashNews / Splash News

Kim Kardashian may be famous for her caboose, but she let her daughter play train conductor during an evening outing at the Eiffel Tower carousel Sunday. Kardashian West donned her third latex Balmain look of the day for the ride with daughter North, sister Kourtney Kardashian and niece Penelope Disick.

Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian ride Eiffel Tower carousel with daughters North West and Penelope Disick

Source: New Media Images / SplashNews / Splash News

Mommy loves the camera carousel. The kids definitely weren’t the only ones who had a blast on the carousel. Kim and Kourtney got in on the act.

Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian ride Eiffel Tower carousel with daughters North West and Penelope Disick

Source: New Media Images / SplashNews / Splash News

Kourtney traded in her latex look for a sheer black shirt.

Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian ride Eiffel Tower carousel with daughters North West and Penelope Disick

Source: New Media Images / SplashNews / Splash News

It is Paris. Did we really expect Kim to walk around in her sweats and Yeezys? Does it even matter what moms wear? Do you think North was embarrassed or pretty accustomed to her Mommy doing THE MOST?

Check out more photos from the family outing below:

Bossip Radio

Our staff has picked their favorite stations, take a listen...
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
Categories: Ballers, Bangers, Cakes

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.