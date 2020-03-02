Kim K Brings Her Big Bottomed Balmain Drip To Eiffel Tower Carousel With Kourtney, North & Penelope

Kim Kardashian may be famous for her caboose, but she let her daughter play train conductor during an evening outing at the Eiffel Tower carousel Sunday. Kardashian West donned her third latex Balmain look of the day for the ride with daughter North, sister Kourtney Kardashian and niece Penelope Disick.

Mommy loves the camera carousel. The kids definitely weren’t the only ones who had a blast on the carousel. Kim and Kourtney got in on the act.

Kourtney traded in her latex look for a sheer black shirt.

It is Paris. Did we really expect Kim to walk around in her sweats and Yeezys? Does it even matter what moms wear? Do you think North was embarrassed or pretty accustomed to her Mommy doing THE MOST?

Check out more photos from the family outing below: