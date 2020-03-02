InMyTwenties: Jaleel White Talks About All Of The No’s He Experienced In His 20’s After Childhood Stardom [Video]

In a new series by Lena Waithe, celebrities stop by BET to talk about all of the success, failures, and everything in between they experienced throughout their twenties.

For this episode, Jaleel White came through to give the world some insight on how he fared during one of the most trying decades of his life. Jaleel was a household name when he played Steve Urkel on the hit sitcom, Family Matters. But in his 20’s, White explains all of the no’s he had to experience as he basically had to start from the bottom in his career as an actor.

For someone who was a part of a successful show playing such an iconic character, it’s crazy to see that Jaleel still had a lot of work cut out for him when it came to transitioning to other roles. Check out the video down below to get insight into his twenties, where he’s gone since, and how Jaleel White is doing now: