Megan Thee Stallion Says Label Won't Release Music
To Freedom: Twitter’s Most Angry, Passionate Reactions To Meg Thee Stallion Saying Her Label Won’t Let Her Release Music
- By Bossip Staff
Megan Thee Stallion is one of the hottest acts in the rap game right now. She’s been riding the momentum of a hot rookie year 2019 to what seems like astronomical success in 2020. Now, she seems to have hit a road block. Her label, 1501 Certified, is apparently not letting her put out any music right now. Yikes.
The streets are begging for more Megan material and another hit. Whyyyyy?! What is happening?! Twitter is ready to ride out for Meg, dragging 1501 in the process. #FreeTheMeg was trending and everything.
Take a look and join the cavalry.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.