Storm Reid Celebrates ‘Invisible Man’ Scoring #1 Spot Opening Weekend, Talks Women Being Believed And Reveals Her Biggest Support System! [Exclusive]

It’s no secret how much we love Storm Reid around these parts, so we’re definitely elated to learn that her latest film, ‘Invisible Man’ scored the number one spot in the WORLD at the box office this weekend, raking in a whopping $29 Million dollars in it’s opening weekend. Storm posted up on Instagram on Sunday from Paris to celebrate the great news.

BOSSIP’s Sr. Content Director Janeé Bolden actually caught up with the 16-year-old star during her promo run for ‘Invisible Man’ in Atlanta. The film, which was written and directed by Leigh Whannell is a big twist on the original monster movie, with the Invisible Man in this version being an abusive billionaire tech mogul named Adrian Griffin, played by Oliver Jackson-Cohen, who the world believes has died, but his abused lover Cecilia (Elisabeth Moss) strongly suspects to be alive and tormenting her. Storm plays Sydney, the daughter of Cecelia’s best friend James (Aldis Hodge), who have offered up their home to be her safe haven.

BOSSIP: Cecilia leans on James and Sydney and her sister as her support system, if you were in a tough situation, who is your support network, who do you rely on?

Storm Reid: My mom of course, my mom, my dad… I have two older sisters and a brother, so those are the people I lean on most, but even my friends, I have really really good friends that I talk to constantly and are constantly lifting me up. I find it so beautiful with the friends that I made in L.A. But the friends that I have in Atlanta, they knew me before all this happened and they love Storm for Storm so I really appreciate that. You have to have that balance of doing all these cool things but being in your reality and me realizing that I’m still growing and I’m still evolving as a young human and I’m still trying to figure out what I want to do next, but to have people there that no matter what I decide to do are there for me and support me wholeheartedly is important.

BOSSIP: This movie has been reworked into a story for our time, with the #MeToo movement creating such a big impact on the industry, how did you feel about the angle the story takes and the message that it’s important to believe women?

Storm Reid: It’s hard, it is our reality and it is not something that’s made up, but I am so grateful that, one, Leigh implemented that into his film. He could have just made another movie about an Invisible Man and it could have been a scary movie but I feel like he felt like it was important with having a wife and having a daughter that these were topics that were necessary and it’s difficult for anyone to be a part of if they’re going through that personally or even as an audience member watching it, it’s hard to really realize that people are going through this every day but to continue to have these progressive conversations, hopefully it will help that but you can’t just sit here and say okay we can start making movies about tough topics and that’s going to help everything. There has to be action behind it but if people are cognizant of what women are going through then maybe they can find a sense of compassion, like, ‘okay, yes I should listen to you, or yes it’s okay for you to take that risk and I believe you because where would we be without women. Pretty powerful.

Such a mature answer for a 16-year-old! We love Storm Reid and her work and HIGHLY encourage you to go check out ‘Invisible Man’. It’s such a suspenseful thriller — it had us on the edge of our seats at all times!