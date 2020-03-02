Rest In Peace: Legendary ‘Inside The Actors Studio’ Interviewer James Lipton Dead At Age 93

We are sad to break the news that one of Hollywood’s greatest media personalities has passed away.

According to TMZ, Inside The Actors Studio host/interviewer James Lipton has died after a lengthy battle with bladder cancer after his wife made the announcement:

“There are so many James Lipton stories but I’m sure he would like to be remembered as someone who loved what he did and had tremendous respect for all the people he worked with.”

Lipton was the Dean Emeritus of the Actors Studio Drama School at Pace University in New York and served as the aformentioned TV show’s host from 1994-2018 when he retired after 22 seasons.

Bradley Cooper vs Sean Penn (1999) pic.twitter.com/FaPTGGtRlk — jimmy alto (@jimmyalto) February 8, 2019

This episode, in particular, was near and dear to James’ heart because it features one of his former students, Bradley Cooper, asking a poignant question of an already-minted actor Sean Penn. Cooper would go on to become the subject of Lipton’s famous interviews.

Here is the last time the TMZ camera caught Lipton in LA back in 2015

God bless James Lipton. Rest in peace, sir.