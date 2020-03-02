Afraid In The A: HBO Releases Teaser For New 5-Part Documentary ‘Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children’ [Video]

The city of Atlanta, Georgia is a lot more than big booties and lemon pepper wings. The city that has been dubbed “Black Hollywood” over the past few years has a dark history that isn’t always discussed…

From 1979 to 1981 at least 30 Black children were murdered or went missing. 23-year-old Wayne Williams was charged of two of the crimes but the other cases were closed soon after his 1982 conviction.

HBO is examining these cases with exclusive interviews with family members, in-depth look at court documents, trial materials and much more.

Additionally, this series explores the racial and cultural tensions that existed in the city that is “too busy to hate”. Much of the tension that existed between people during this era was exacerbated by finger-pointing and bigotry. The Atlanta that you know now almost didn’t exist and these murders and missing children could have been the impetus for the historical downfall of the city.

Before Outkast, T.I., TLC, Ludacris, Jeezy, Lil Jon, Usher, and more helped to bring Atlanta to prominence, the unsolved mysteries of murder was what the A was known for. Some would rather those times never be discussed.

Press play to check out the horrifying teaser below.

We’ll definitely be tuned in for this. How bout you?