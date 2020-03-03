Cassie Shares Fam Photos With Alex Fine And Baby

Fine Family Preciousness: Cassie, Alex & Baby Frankie Debut Family Photos

- By Bossip Staff
Wife and new mom Cassie is living in abundance lately. She seems overjoyed and loved beyond measure, so it’s been a while since she’s peeked onto social media.

Lucky for us, we did get some, precious family photos from Cassie today. The newlywed shared flick of her FINE family, Alex, and Frankie. Frankie is just a few months old now.

Take a look at their new family photos.

View this post on Instagram

Us

A post shared by Casandra (@cassie) on

More of Cassie and her beautiful fam on the flip.

View this post on Instagram

♥️

A post shared by Casandra (@cassie) on

