“EMPIRE” Sneak Peek: Becky Has Eyes For Giselle’s Brother [VIDEO]

The Countdown to the Series Finale Begins!

EMPIRE returns tomorrow for the final 10 episodes – ever! Here’s a sneak peek at Tuesday night’s episode:

Damn Becky… She definitely was ready to snack on Giselle’s brother. Do you think Robert Ri’chard will be a reoccurring character in these final episodes? And do you think the show writers will let Becky get her shot.

Here’s what else you can expect from the episode:

The Lyons’ world is turned upside down as they face a loss, which forces one Lyon to deal with an unresolved trauma from the past. Meanwhile, Andre makes an important decision about his health, family and career and Devon confronts Tiana about her relationship with Hakeem. Also, a shocking revelation about the future of the Lyons is revealed in the all-new “Can’t Truss ‘Em” spring premiere episode of EMPIRE airing Tuesday, March 3 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Will you be watching?