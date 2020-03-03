Mo’ Money: Judge Judy Announces Her Final Season & Sets Sights On New Show ‘Justice Judy’ [Video]

Judge Judy Announces Final Season & Sets Sight On New Series

Judge Judy is one of the longest-running shows on television, and in 2015, the host signed her current deal for $47 million per year. The deal made Judy the highest-paid personality on TV and kept her show going until 2020. In 2017 she cashed out even more, signing a deal with CBS in which the company acquired the complete library to Judge Judy, paying close to $100 million for more than 5,200 hours of programming. It’s safe to say her 25-year partnership with CBS was lucrative and engaged over 9 million viewers every single day.

Even with the great partnership, Judy announced on Ellen this week that the show is coming to an end. She revealed the show will finish taping its current season, which will air from 2020 until 2021. Surprisingly, she also announced that she’s not ready to be done with being an on-air personality and will have a new show titled, Justice Judy coming after the final season airs. She was tight-lipped about the details but promised fans it’s coming very soon.

You can watch her entire interview with Ellen down below.