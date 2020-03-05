Lori Harvey's Hottest Thirst Traps (So Far)

Daddy’s Lil’ Savage: Lori Harvey’s Hottest Thirst Traps (So Far)

By Bossip Staff
LA Winter💧

Steve Harvey’s stunning stepdaughter Lori Harvey is (officially) the hottest chick in the game who consistently blesses us thirsty peasants with Instagram-melting thirst traps that fuel all sorts of heart eye hysteria across Beyoncé’s world wide web.

Whew, she’s baaaad and codeine canoodling with fertile Future who seemingly adores the picture perfect princess based on him posting her in a very VERY rare rapper-claiming-his-boo-in-front-of-everybody moment that continues to captivate the industry.

Yep, he’s all the way GONE and thirsted over her while MISSING HIS SON’S LITTLE LEAGUE GAME in a now legendary moment in p-whippery that showcased her sheer rapper-conquering power.

At this point, Lori just can’t lose with her superstar appeal that attracts lucrative modeling gigs, headline-snatching photo ops, shameless thirst from male stans and certified A-list status in Black Hollywood where she reigns as Queen of the Scene.

Hit the flip for Lori Harvey’s most screen-lickable thirst traps (so far).

LA Winter💧

This is the one that finally converted haters into card-carrying LoriHive members. The bawwwdy, spectacular side boob, barely-there bathing suit and slow-motion drip-drop make this almost too elite for the gram. Hot Girl Hall of Famer? Absolutely.

Lori Harvey and water go together like Steve Harvey and baggy suits (before he un-baggied them). She’s undefeated in it (and covered with it). Seriously, no one does aquatic thirst traps like Lori Harvey.

Life is Good 💎

This is one of several screen-sizzling shots from her now legendary Jamaica getaway where she dropped HIT after HIT the entire time. Oh yes, she was on fire and refused to take her pretty foot off our necks during her tiddayful time in paradise.

100° F

Lori just can’t lose at pools, beaches and anywhere else with sun-kissed bodies of water. At this point, you could say she’s the squirt emoji in baddie form.

Bts 📸: @amayacolonn

When the light hits that melanin, game over. So yes, we completely understand why baddie-smashing-and-ghosting Future would claim her for the whole entire world to see.

View this post on Instagram

🌴🌴🌴

A post shared by Lori Harvey (@loriharvey) on

It’s just not fair and she’s only 23 with room to level-up into her final form. And by final form, we mean 55-year-old (55!) MarJorie Harvey-levels of fine.

    🐾

    She’s so bad that she has dedicated haters in her comment section nitpicking every little thing from her baby hair to feet. No, seriously, go look right now.

    Very few things are more delicious than sun-kissed yams, especially when they’re served by Lori Harvey in a leopard print bikini.

    Double C’s ✨

    Lori looks so comfortable by the pool, especially when she’s rocking luxury bathing suits that her growing army of haters can’t afford. Must be niiiiiice.

