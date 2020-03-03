BOSSIPSounds Angelica Bias ‘You On You’ [Audio]

Another day, another #BOSSIPSounds exclusive.

Singer/songwriter Angelica Bias has released a new single. The Atlanta based artist enlisted Grammy award-winning hitmaker Henny Tha Bizness known for his work with Chris Brown, Drake, and Usher for a song offering a smooth acoustic melody over emotionally-charged sultry vocals.

The song was co-written by Angelica and Josh Bias and expresses sentiments about the roles and traits being reversed in a relationship and pulling a “you on you. “

Don’t make me pull a you on you/ Don’t make me do the things you do/ You wouldn’t like me if I wasn’t true/ You wouldn’t like me if I act like you,” she sings on the hook. “

Angelica who’s also 1/2 of singer/songwriter duo Josh + Angelica draws inspiration from her musical family. The offspring of singers and songwriters, Haywood and Jerry Tucker, she was encouraged to share her gifts at her grandfather’s church. She’s also the godsister of Xscape songstresses Tamika and LaTocha Scott and began recording in Haywood’s Recording Studio — one of the first black-owned studios in Atlanta.

She’s currently signed to Universal Records and recently joined Grammy award-winning rapper Lecrae, who invited her to participate in his 2017 All Things Work Together tour. She’s also collaborated with Young Jeezy and Pastor Troy and dropped the EP “Eternity” alongside Josh Bias in 2018.

