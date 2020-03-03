“Marriage Boot Camp” Exclusive: Does Chozus Have Another Girlfriend? [VIDEO]

We’re still a couple of days away from a new episode of “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” but this week is gonna be such a doozy, we really couldn’t sit on this exclusive clip. If you guys recall, a few weeks back Bianca caught Chozus secretly communicating with a woman she previously fought with. Well the heat gets turned up on Chozus this week during the camper’s press conference. Peep the clip below:

YIKES… Bianca tried to save him but that journalist really did her homework. Do you think it’s a wrap for them now?

Here’s a rundown of what to expect from the episode:

A press conference reveals the couples’ innermost secrets & social media scandals. But when a shocking secret is exposed, it rocks boot camp & prompts the first-ever house elimination vote.

MARRIAGE BOOT CAMP: HIP HOP EDITION – “DIRTY LITTLE SECRETS ” – Airs Thursday, March 5th at 10/9C

Will you be watching? Who is your favorite couple on the show? We love Adjua and Styles P and they seem to have a really strong foundation. Cee-Lo and his fianceé are also another favorite of ours. Do you think Joseline upgraded with her new boo?