Break Up 2 Make Up: The Closest These Famous Couples Ever Came To Splitting Up For Good
Break ups are the worst. They’re full of stress, pain, agony and heartbreak. And ice cream. Don’t forget the ice cream. These celebrities went through exactly that. The good news is they found their ways back to each other. This is a good sign for any of you out there who have had break ups and didn’t know how to make them work out. There’s always hope. Maybe that door isn’t closed.
Or maybe it is and you’ll be miserable forever. Dah, who knows.
Anyway, enjoy these couples who broke up and got back together.
Beyonce and Jay-Z – A cheating scandal almost broke them up, but they each made albums about them, went on tour and seem to be as strong as ever. But it got choppy there for a while.
Barack and Michelle – She said they split for a bit when they were dating and finally got back together
Will and Jada – Their relationship hit a serious rough patch earlier this decade where rumors where flying that they were on the verge of divorcing and some saying it was over their kids’ careers or even Marc Anthony. But they persevered and never split.
Magic and Cookie – She had every reason to leave him when he was diagnosed with AIDS. But they powered through it.
Snoop and Shante – He filed for divorce in 2004 but they renewed their vows in 2009 and its been smooth since.
Denzel Washington and Paulette Pearson – Things were rocky in 2006 with divorce rumors running rampant. But of course they’re still strong.
Bill and Hillary – You best believe she almost dipped after he got domed up by Monica.
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen – He said he tried to break up with her because he was too stressed and she said “He was on tour and his voice hurt and he was being a whiny face about everything and so yeah, I was like ‘no.'”
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade – They broke up briefly in 2013 but got back together and were married a year later.
