Break Up 2 Make Up: The Closest These Famous Couples Ever Came To Splitting Up For Good

Break ups are the worst. They’re full of stress, pain, agony and heartbreak. And ice cream. Don’t forget the ice cream. These celebrities went through exactly that. The good news is they found their ways back to each other. This is a good sign for any of you out there who have had break ups and didn’t know how to make them work out. There’s always hope. Maybe that door isn’t closed.

Or maybe it is and you’ll be miserable forever. Dah, who knows.

Anyway, enjoy these couples who broke up and got back together.

Beyonce and Jay-Z – A cheating scandal almost broke them up, but they each made albums about them, went on tour and seem to be as strong as ever. But it got choppy there for a while.