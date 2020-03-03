Spike Lee explains altercation with security at Knicks game on First Take

Bamboolzed: Spike Lee On ‘First Take’ Explains Knicks Game Altercation, Petty Knicks Respond Shadily [Video]

- By Bossip Staff

Celebrities Attend The 69th NBA All-Star Game - Inside

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Last night during the Knicks game Twitter began to blow up with reports that Spike Lee, the perpetually losing team’s singular loyal fan, was under threat of arrest.

Outraged fans began to frantically search for answers as to why Spike was being treated like a criminal. Eventually, ESPN’s Malika Andrews was able to confirm that Spike had not been arrested.

Still, there was much confusion as to what exactly happened. The producers on ESPN’s First Take wasted no time in booking the Oscar-winning director on the show to hear it straight from the horse’s mouth.

Wow. Spike isn’t going to another Knicks game this season? That’s how badly Knicks owner James Dolan has f***ed this franchise. They have turned Spike Lee into a pariah.

Peep their petty a$$ response to Spike’s explanation.

Pathetic.

Bossip Radio

Our staff has picked their favorite stations, take a listen...
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
Categories: News, Put on Blast, Really????

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.