Spike Lee explains altercation with security at Knicks game on First Take
Bamboolzed: Spike Lee On ‘First Take’ Explains Knicks Game Altercation, Petty Knicks Respond Shadily [Video]
Last night during the Knicks game Twitter began to blow up with reports that Spike Lee, the perpetually losing team’s singular loyal fan, was under threat of arrest.
Outraged fans began to frantically search for answers as to why Spike was being treated like a criminal. Eventually, ESPN’s Malika Andrews was able to confirm that Spike had not been arrested.
Still, there was much confusion as to what exactly happened. The producers on ESPN’s First Take wasted no time in booking the Oscar-winning director on the show to hear it straight from the horse’s mouth.
Wow. Spike isn’t going to another Knicks game this season? That’s how badly Knicks owner James Dolan has f***ed this franchise. They have turned Spike Lee into a pariah.
Peep their petty a$$ response to Spike’s explanation.
Pathetic.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.