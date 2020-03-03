Ruth Carter And Erica Alexander Honored At Girls For A Change Fundraiser

Black Girl Magic: Ruth Carter And Erica Alexander Honored At Girls For A Change Fundraiser

- By Bossip Staff
Erica Ash and Ruth Carter

Source: Maury Phillips / Maury Phillips

Ruth Carter, Erica Ash, and Erika Alexander were snapped outside of the Girls for a Change fundraiser held this Saturday in Sunland, CA where Ruth and Erika Alexander were honorees along with Tiffany Haddish (who unfortunately was unable to attend due to a last-minute change in her schedule).

ABOUT GIRLS FOR A CHANGE (GFAC)
Girls for a Change is a nonprofit youth development organization aimed at empowering Black Girls and other girls of color in Central Virginia to visualize their bright futures and potential through discovery, development, innovation, and social change.

For more about the organization visit https://girlsforachange.org/

