Lori Vallow Being Extradited To Idaho
‘Doomsday’ Mom To Be Extradited Back To Idaho, Husband Says Missing Kids Are ‘Safe’
Another day, another update on that so-called “doomsday” mom. As previously reported Lori Vallow, 46, was arrested in Hawaii where she was living with her fifth husband Chad Daybell while authorities look for her 7-year-old son, Joshua “JJ” Vallow, and 17-year-old daughter, Tylee Ryan. The two children haven’t been seen since or heard from since September and Lori isn’t cooperating in the search to find them.
After her lawyers initially fought her extradition from Hawaii to Idaho, a judge ruled that she will indeed be sent back to her home state to face two felony charges of desertion of a child, and misdemeanor charges for obstruction, solicitation, and contempt of court.
She is expected to arrive Thursday and her court appearance is scheduled for Friday at 2 p.m.
Meanwhile, her husband Chad who is not facing charges told ABC News that Lori’s missing kids are “safe” but wouldn’t expound on their whereabouts. He’s been called a “doomsday author” and cult leader who wrote about the impending “end of the world” and tasks he and Lori must complete together before that.
Questions still loom about the mysterious deaths of people connected to Lori and Chad. Lori’s former husband, Charles Vallow, who is the adopted father and biological granduncle of JJ, filed for divorce from her in February 2019 and expressed a “genuine fear for his life” before being killed by Lori’s brother Alex Cox in July 2019. Alex Cox claimed self-defense, then he was found dead in December 2019, his autopsy results are pending.
Also interestingly enough, Chad Daybell’s wife Tammy also died under mysterious circumstances in October 2019 and just TWO WEEKS LATER Chad married Lori. Her body was recently exhumed to determine if she was poisoned.
