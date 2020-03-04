I Beat Yo Azz: Disgusting MTA Bus Driver Admits Spitting On Mother-Of-2 Who Allegedly Assaulted Him [Video]

People ain’t s#!t. Especially this guy.

An MTA bus driver is being accused of spitting on a mother of two who was riding with baby stroller.

According to ABC7NY, Olusedun Alale admitted to the foul behavior saying “Looking back, I wish I would have just stayed on the bus but at that point, I don’t know what happened.”

He went on to say:

“I want to apologize to my daughter,” he said. “I want to apologize to all my friends. I want to apologize to my friends because that’s not the person I am.”

Yeah, the thing is, you are that person. Alale is seen on a cell phone video spitting on Sapphire Philip after she allegedly attacked him. The altercation began after Alale told Philip that she had to fold her stroller so that she wouldn’t be blocking the doors of the bus. Let him tell it, she attacked him first.

“She punched me multiple times in the head,” he said. “She spat on my face and at that moment, I could not take it no more. I was confused, perplexed, shocked.”

After the Philip got off the bus, Alale chased her down. Peep what happened next in the video below.

For her part, the woman says she regrets the incident but doesn’t admit to laying hands on Alale.

“I just regret getting in his face,” she said. “I did get in his face. I regret doing that.”

This is very, very ugly.