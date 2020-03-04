Thick And Thin: Celebrity Couples Who Survived Cheating Scandals

Cheating is one of the most damaging things anyone can do in a relationship. It breaks trust, breaks hearts and sends everyone down a pit of despair. It’s all bad. It’s rare when relationships even get to recover from such trauma. These famous relationships were even worse because, at the end of the day, they all happened in public, for the whole world to see. Yikes.

Yet somehow, some way. These relationships persevered. They made it through and the couples stayed together through the cheating. Isn’t that special?

Take a look at some relationships that made it even when cheating was involved.

Beyonce and Jay Z – He admitted to cheating on her and it all came out on Lemonade. Jay had to make a whole album apology. Welp. What was he thinking? Now they are as happy as ever, making it work and giving us all sorts of goals.

Presher and Jenn – This reality TV couple has been all about Phresher and his cheating. She even prides herself as someone who takes on side chicks. Really? That’s her claim to fame? Yikes.

Magic and Cookie Johnson – He not only cheated, but he had to come back home and tell her that he contracted HIV in a very rough time for their marriage. However, almost 30 years later and they are still in love and happily married.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel – They broke up in 2011 after he got caught cheating. However, she decided to take him back after a sad interview in which he apologized publicly. They even survived him going out and holding hands with a young actress last year.

Bill And Hillary Clinton – Bill had one of the most infamous cheating scandals of all time, even threatening to disrupt the whole entire country.

Donald and Melania Trump – He got a whole porn star scandal on his hands, paying to end reports of the affair. It was a whole thing. But on the bright side? The two of them