Blowing Money Fast: Political Pauper, Democrat Poser, And Potential Presidency Purchaser Mike Bloomberg Suspends $500 Million Campaign

FINALLY! We no longer have to see all those dumba$$ commercials!

Mike Bloomberg is officially out of the 2020 presidential campaign.

JUST IN: Mike Bloomberg is dropping out of the 2020 presidential race and endorsing former VP Joe Biden. https://t.co/sllLvNXfof pic.twitter.com/qDozOL98Sz — CNBC (@CNBC) March 4, 2020

The former mayor of New York City is purportedly worth $61 billion dollars and is said to have spend $500 million on his effort to defeat Donald Trump.

You can’t buy the presidency. All you can do is annoy us all with your invasive ads. To that end, Bloomie was wildly successful. We never want to see him again.

Word is that Bloomberg is joining the rest of the Thanos-snapped Democratic candidates who were brought back to life by Joe Biden.

BREAKING: Billionaire Mike Bloomberg drops out of Democratic presidential race, endorses Joe Biden. https://t.co/8m6Tzp2TcM — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) March 4, 2020

What a ridiculous waste of time. He should have just sat there and ate his food. President. Tuh.