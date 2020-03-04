Whoopi Goldberg and Barbara Corcoran want Andrew Yang to run for NYC Mayor

New Life? Whoopi Goldberg And Barbara Corcoran Want Andrew Yang To Run For Mayor In NYC [Video]

ABC's "The View" - Season 22

Andrew Yang won’t be President in 2021 but Whoopi Goldberg and “Shark Tank” star Barbara Corcoran believe that he could easily be the mayor of New York City.

The TMZ cameras caught up with both ladies in the Big Apple and got their enthusiastic reactions to Yang’s thang.

Yang is set to make some big news tomorrow on The View.

Guess we’ll see…

