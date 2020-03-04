SICK! Swinger Couple Sentenced To Prison For Drugging And Abusing Their Kids During ‘Sex Sessions’

Pedophile Couple Drug And Abuse Children During Swinger Sessions

A 41-year old Australian mom and her 47-year old partner have been sentenced to prison time after pleading guilty to a string of heinous offences, including drugging and abusing the woman’s children during the couples Swinger Sex Session. The unidentified woman will serve 26 years behind bars, and her partner has to serve 24 years before he’s even eligible for parole.

ABC News:

The couple’s crimes came to light in 2018 when a member of the public found a memory card containing two recordings in a short-term rental property and handed it in to police. The recordings, which were previously described by a judge as “depravity of the highest order”, showed the couple and other adult men repeatedly sexually abusing the woman’s daughter, who was then aged about eight. The sessions usually started with the watching of pornographic movies and sometimes involved the girl and her brother being given a “stupefying substance”, which it was believed was methylamphetamine.

Police say that the mom was a prostitute and worked from the family home. As for her man, on top of abusing his two stepchildren, he admitted repeatedly molesting the two daughters he had from a previous relationship.

“That abuse also happened when those girls were aged between four and seven.”

The couple’s combined 50 year sentence is the highest ever imposed in WA for child sex crimes. Fortunately, it was these two sickos.