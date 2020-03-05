How YOU Hating? NeNe Thinks Wendy Williams’ Ex Previously Blocked Her Talk Show

Now, THIS is a mess.

NeNe Leakes and her homegirl Wendy Willaims are thick as thieves and have been for quite some time, apparently much to the chagrin of a hater.

#RHOA’s H.B.I.C. was a guest on The Breakfast Club and was asked about a talk show that was once the in works via Debmar Mercury, the syndication company that produces Wendy Williams’s daytime talk show.

Unbeknownst to many, NeNe’s deal was supposed to happen back in 2015. LoveBScott broke the news that NeNe’s show was slated to air directly after Wendy’s but Wendy allegedly gave the powers that be an ultimatum; “It’s either her (NeNe), or me.”

After Charlemagne brought up Wendy blocking her show, NeNe reluctantly admitted that she thought it was true but clarified that Wendy’s ex Kevin Hunter had to be one pulling the strings behind the scenes.

“I did think so,” said NeNe about rumors Wendy blocked her daytime debut. “I don’t think we talked about that… I think it was her husband…Well, you know, things happen. I think that timing is everything, and maybe it wasn’t my time.” “She can make that good again. Sometimes people are intimidated. They think you’re gonna come up and do more than they do. I’m not sure. But I know that it was scrapped, that’s true. I just… never tried to have a conversation with her.”

Hmmmmmm.

According to NeNe “Kevin was never nice to her” and never wanted her around. She also admitted that she didn’t exactly approve of Wendy’s marriage considering that Kevin was “toxic.”

“No, I don’t think we talked about it,” she continued. “I just never tried to have a conversation about it but you know I ain’t opposed to talking about nothing with Wendy, honestly. I just felt like it was old news and I don’t really care about it anymore. I’ve moved on. She’s moved on. She’s not with Kev anymore. I thought he was toxic for her. I’m sure he was the person who went in and got it stopped like, ‘It’s either her or Wendy. It’s either her or Wendy.’ They already had money and Wendy’s show was already on. […] “I didn’t think he was good for her, but people are in relationships because they want to be,” she said. “I didn’t get involved in her personal life.”

M E S S .

Do YOU think it was Kevin who tried to block NeNe’s show or Wendy Williams herself?

Either way, they’re clearly the best of buds so it must be water under the bridge.

Watch NeNe on “The Breakfast Club” below.