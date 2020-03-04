Janelle Monae Attends 2020 Paris Fashion Week

Stunning, Cindi! Janelle Monáe Attends Paris Fashion Week In Opulent Ensembles [Photos]

- By Bossip Staff

FASHION-FRANCE-CHANEL-PHOTOCALL-CELEBS

Source: FRANCOIS GUILLOT / Getty

You betta slaaaaaaay Janelle Monáe!

Janelle Monáe Attends Paris Fashion Week

Every year there’s an undisputed winner of Paris Fashion Week, a celeb who stood out and shut down France’s capital with intricate ensembles, a perfectly coiffed mane, and eye-popping paparazzi photos.

Last year it was Cardi B whose fully covered head-to-toe floral ensemble from Richard Quinn made headlines. This time, it’s Janelle Monáe.

The Electric Lady shut down Paris Fashion Week in absolutely stunning looks ranging from latex boots to waist-cinching couture.

Chanel : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021

Source: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Getty

Janelle was spotted front row at the Chanel show to check out their Fall/Winter 2020/2021 Womenswear collection while wearing the brand from head to toe.

Chanel : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021

Source: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Getty

Monáe even carried a big ole Chanel bag to match her tweed skirt suit. “Serving you “Absentee ballots already sent,” she captioned a pic of the look she wore on Super Tuesday.

 

Chanel : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021

Source: Foc Kan / Getty

Janelle also rocked orange latex boots with matching pom-poms in her hair for the Stella McCartney show.

Janelle Monae

Source: MCvitanovic / Splash News

Janelle Monae

Source: MCvitanovic / Splash News

And when she went to the Harper’s Bazaar Exhibition she wore a fancy fringey dress…

Janelle Monae

Source: Jacopo Raule/GC Images / Getty

 

before setting the paparazzi (and fans) on fire in a classy pink trench coat with matching hat.

Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 : Day Seven

Source: Jeremy Moeller / Getty

 

Still, our fave look of Janelle’s might be the waist-whittling gown with hat and pearl accessories she wore to the Vivienne Westwood show….

Janelle Monae

Source: MCytianovic / Splash News

or maybe that classic black and white Balmain LEWK at the Balmain show.

Look. at. the. barrettes.

Janelle Monae

Source: SplashNews / Splash News

Janelle, Janelle, Janelle.

 

Take a look at more of her looks in the gallery below.

 

