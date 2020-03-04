Pure Comedy: Stevie J. Shades The Squalid Makeup & Lace Wigs From The #LHHMIA Cast

Stevie J. must have been somewhere bored and looking to stir u trouble on twitter yesterday. He seems to be starting a trivial beef with the ladies of the “Love and Hip Hop Miami” cast. Apparently, Stevie has a hard time understanding the makeup and hair choices from the ladies on the show.

With the exception of Preemadonna, Stevie threw shade at ALL the ladies on the Miami roster. He wrote:

Good morning! Ladies retire those lace fronts from love n hip hop Miami! Except PM. Fire hair & make up immediately, have our beautiful Sisters looking nuts out here!

Ironically Stevie J’s ex-girlfriend Joseline Hernandez is also featured on the show. Stevie J and Joseline’s relationship will go down in reality TV show history as one of the most toxic situations EVER document, most likely. Thankfully, Stevie has a good attitude towards that as well.

When a twitter user pointed out an old clip of Joseline, Stevie and his baby mama Mimi going through turmoil, Stevie says he was simply living his truth…

Was actually living my truth, which is what separates me from them. Now I’m back to making hit records.

