Ya Done Good: 5 Famous Male Allies Who Stand With And Stan For Women Rights
Being a woman on this planet will forever and always be an amazing thing. But if you judge by the way the world treats women, you’d think that ladies have little to no value at all. But quite the contrary! Although women should be celebrated all day, err day — thank goodness for commemorative times like Women’s History Month, which helps folks realize how essential women are and have always been to this country and planet as a whole. And yet, they still get cut short in the grand scheme of things.
But just as it is with most oppressed communities in this nation, women’s plight to experience equality would not be fulfilled without the help of some good ol’ male allies. So, in honor of WHM — let’s take a look at some famous male celebs that have famously supported and protected our women without question. Like Us star Winston Duke who’s been using his platform to support causes like #HeForShe, a solidarity campaign for the advancement of gender equality.
Today is #ZeroDiscriminationDay and with the @HeForShe campaign, we are launching #YearOfMaleAllyship – sharing the stories of men all over the world and why equality matters to them. Equality matters to me because it's a conversation for and about all of us. If half of our population aren’t recognized freely and able to exercise their right to fully manifest themselves, we all suffer. Our future suffers and our possibilities are stunted. If we don’t take action just because we are afraid to fail, then we have already failed. I encourage you to share your stories here too and I hope to see more of them! Bless
Hit the flip for more. Happy WHM!
