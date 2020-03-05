Congratulations! Katy Perry Announces She’s Pregnant With Orlando Bloom’s Baby

The KatyCats are ecstatic because their leader is pregnant! Katy Perry is pregnant and the news comes from the singer herself who announced that she’s expecting her first child with Orlando Bloom. Katy made it official in a music video titled “Never Worn White” which is being called a love song to her actor sweetie.

“See us in 60 years with a full family tree,” she sings in one of the verses while cradling her bump in a white dress.

She also added on Instagram, “Let’s just say it’s gonna be a jam packed summer…” and remarked on Twitter that she’s relieved that she doesn’t’ have to “suck it in anymore” or “carry a big purse.”

This will be the first child for Katy and the second for Orlando who has a 9-year-old son, Flynn, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

The couple began dating in 2016 before splitting after 10 months. They then reconciled in 2018 and on Valentine’s Day Orlando popped the question to Katy during a helicopter ride. Unfortunately, the romantic proposal didn’t go as planned.

“I thought we were going to go see some art after dinner, but we pulled up to a helicopter,” Perry told Jimmy Kimmel about the proposal. “But it was really sweet. Actually, the funny part is we had champagne in the helicopter and the box was in his pocket and he had written down everything he wanted to say in a note to divert. He was going to pull it out while I’m reading it, so I’m reading it but I’m hearing the champagne is like broken, the bottle’s everywhere. I’m still looking at the note but he’s pulling out this box that’s too big for his coat pocket and it rips his coat pocket and his elbow goes into the champagne.”

Congrats!