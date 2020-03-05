BlackInkCrew: Donna Bursting Into Tears After Misspelling A Tattoo Is Getting Her DRAGGED

It’s been a rough half of the season for Black Ink Crew’s Donna Lombardi. We saw Donna get demoted to apprentice last week after misspelling the word ‘perseverance’ on a client. Donna permanently inked the misspelled word without verifying the spelling or noticing the mistake until she was all the way finished with the job.

This lead Cease and the rest of the crew to poke fun at Donna, something she just couldn’t roll with until she BLEW up!

Donna later says her emotional outburst wasn’t anger, but her being disappointed in herself already. She apparently cried about it to herself in her apartment and feels like that was punishment enough.

Okayyy! Fans feel Donna’s disappointment but they’re not buying that she made such a huge mistake without thinking like this! Hit the flip to see how she was still getting dragged for her stupidity.