If IKYFL Was A Person: Viral Video Of Celine Dion Reacting To A Fan Hitting Flat Notes Is Pure Comedy [Video]

Celine Dion was trying her darndest to be nice to a fan in NYC the other day.

A clip of the sheer audacity interaction has been circulating the internet because Celine’s facial reaction is so funny. You can read on the singer’s face that she can’t believe this fan would ever TRY it with her like this. The fan sang her version of Celine’s “I Surrender”.Although, she does tell the girl that she’s “amazing” at the end. The slight lean back tells us that Celine was terrified at one point. But, enough of our take.

Hit play to see it for yourself.

Here’s the whole interaction, to be fair. Celine was sweet to the girl.

Her face says it all! Would YOU be brave enough to hit these flat notes in front of an icon like this?