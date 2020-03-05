Really?! Arizona State House Passes A Bill That Bans Transgender Female Athletes From Playing School Sports

The Arizona House of Representatives just passed a new bill that, if signed into law, would ban transgender female athletes from participating in sports at school. The bill would apply to K-12, community college, and universities’ female teams.

The “Save Women’s Sports Act” was introduced by Republican Rep. Nancy Barto. It would require interscholastic and intramural sports sponsored by educational institutions to explicitly designate sports for males or females based on a persons’ biological sex.

Barto said in a statement to ABC News, “This bill is about fairness. That’s it. What is fair on the field, the court, the track, and in the pool.” In addition, House Bill 2706 states that if disputed, “a student may establish the student’s sex by presenting a signed physician’s statement that indicates the student’s sex” and an analysis of the student’s DNA.

This bill was first introduced on February 3 and passed in the House only one month later after an hours-long debate on Tuesday. Barto cited the biological differences between males and females, including lung capacity, muscle mass, and testosterone levels, which she said give men “an undeniable physical advantage over women in sports.”