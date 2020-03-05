Should Be Interesting: New Episode Of “The Shop” Features Patrick Mahomes, Tiffany Haddish, Roddy Ricch, Chadwick Boseman, Trae Young, Steve Stoute [Video]

The next episode of HBO and LeBron James’ hit talk show The Shop looks to a great one.

The trailer just dropped and it features some of the hottest names in the recent news cycle. We’re talking about Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, hitmaker Roddy Ricch, the ubiquitous Tiffany Haddish, Black Panther Chadwick Boseman, Hawks explosive baller Trae Young, and Steve Stoute.

We can’t wait to hear this convo!