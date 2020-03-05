The Shop trailer features Patrick Mahomes, Roddy Ricch, Tiffany Haddish
Should Be Interesting: New Episode Of “The Shop” Features Patrick Mahomes, Tiffany Haddish, Roddy Ricch, Chadwick Boseman, Trae Young, Steve Stoute [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
The next episode of HBO and LeBron James’ hit talk show The Shop looks to a great one.
The trailer just dropped and it features some of the hottest names in the recent news cycle. We’re talking about Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, hitmaker Roddy Ricch, the ubiquitous Tiffany Haddish, Black Panther Chadwick Boseman, Hawks explosive baller Trae Young, and Steve Stoute.
We can’t wait to hear this convo!
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.